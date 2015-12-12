"Dear Grandparents. We know it's Christmas. But it's time to back off."

Dear Grandparents who love their beloved grandkids,

We know you love them. Really we do. We know you just want the best for them and when you are around them Christmas is exciting again, just like when your own children were young.

We know that everything you do is done with love and meaning. We know it’s with the very best intent. But we want you to stop.

We want you to back off. We want you to forgo the cliches and the expectations you built for yourself when you first found out you were to be a grandmother and remember what it was like to be a parent.

We want you to ask and to consider. We want you to know that just because it’s Christmas, just because you are grandparents, it doesn’t give you the right to spoil your grandkids.

The problem with the old cliché that it’s a grandparents right to spoil, is that it doesn’t take into account the wishes of the parents. It doesn't take into account what is best for the children.

My two children have three sets of grandparents (two who won’t talk to each other and seem set to out do each other gift wise). So their Christmas is a flurry of visits and present opening, of people coming and going, of meals and sweets and fun.

They go from Santa to stocking to striking it big with gift... after gift... after gift... from grandparent after grandparent.