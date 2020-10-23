The 5 best things about having a grandparent in your life.

Mamamia has teamed up with LEGO® DUPLO® to celebrate Grandparents Day on Sunday October 25. On this special day we say a big thank you to all the grandparents and celebrate their contributions to our lives, from their wisdom to their creativity.

One of my absolute best memories as a primary school kid were Tuesdays, when my nanna would pick my brother and I up from school.

We'd slide into the back of her car and she’d drive us five minutes down the road to the local milk bar where we’d order chocolate milkshakes and hot chips covered in chicken salt and slathered in tomato sauce and tell her all about our days.

Mum and dad NEVER bought us chocolate milkshakes and hot chips on a Tuesday. It was just one of those awesome things about spending time with Nanna.

I was extremely fortunate that my favourite purveyor of hot food and sugary drinks kicked on well into her late 90s and my memory from primary school now sits snugly alongside another two; my nanna meeting my children, and my parents becoming grandparents themselves.

My kids are now the lucky ones to have four amazing grandparents in their lives. Two here in Australia (my parents) and two over in the UK. And, after I shared the ‘hot chip and milkshake’ story with them, we came up with our own list of reasons why having Nanna and Poppa in our lives is awesome.

There's always good things in Nanna's cupboard... Image: Supplied. 1. They’ve always got time to play and never do boring chores.

When Nanna and Poppa arrive for the day, the kids know that they’re about to get a whole heap of undivided attention and that is (almost) as good as the perfect hot chip. A lot of everyday parenting is juggling the constant needs of a household with those of a group of small humans, and while you’d love to dedicate the day to building an epic new LEGO DUPLO construction set, there’s also the fact that everyone requires clean(ish) clothes.

While the grandparents naturally have those responsibilities the rest of the time, when they’re with the kids they're free of them, which means play, and lots of it, is on the agenda. They’ll build the LEGO crane, THEN THEY’LL PLAY WITH IT. For ages. Without needing to put something in the oven or hang out a load of socks.. Amazing.