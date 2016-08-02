The grandparents melting hearts with their 63rd wedding anniversary photos.

Wanda and Joe first met when he spotted her walking down the street, pulled over and asked her on a date.
By December 1950 they were engaged and they married two years later.
It’s been 63 years since the couple first got together and it’s safe to say they’re still head over heels for one another.
To celebrate their beautiful six decade milestone, their granddaughter — who just so happens to be a professional wedding photographer — organised a photo shoot.
The results are bloody adorable.
I have been everywhere on the emotional scale: from feeling my heart beat outside of my chest, to shedding tears, to laughs, and of course, there have been some very big smiles. After @buzzfeed shared my heart and my grandparents shoot, I haven't been able to even process the kindness and love we have been shown. It truly blows me away. There is so much good in the world…full of good, good people. The magnitude of the reaction we have been blessed with has come down to one thing for us… and that is Him! Glory to God! I have no doubt in my mind that He has had a huge hand in this all with the timing of my Papaw's health. And the prayers have been heard. My Papaw is not out of the woods yet…but he is on the mend. I know the power of prayer from all of you made this happen. My heart, sweat and tears behind this project are very real and just knowing I have support from old friends, and new makes this that much more special.
For Shalyn Nelson, who affectionately refers to her grandparents as Mawaw and Papaw, their relationship is “true love”.
“[My Mamaw] loved every minute. It was so cute to see how excited she was to get all dolled up,” she told Buzzfeed.”
“This right here is my heart. This right here is the most important thing I have ever been a part of and put together.”
"Walking through life together… But the trail is getting short." – My Papaw, Joe R. Johnson. My Papaw went back into the hospital last week. On Thursday, we were told that he wouldn't make it through the night. I decided to stay positive and hopeful and went to my knees and prayed hard for God to give my Papaw strength. And here we are, a week later, and the man is still fighting. The Dr.'s performed a heart ablation surgery on Friday that they didn't think he would be strong enough to make it through. But he did. He has fluid on his lungs and his kidneys are slowly starting to fail because of all the medications, but he's still fighting. As you know, this man means the world to me. So when I saw that @buzzfeed featured my grandparents today on their blog… My heart swelled. The timing could not be more perfect. It's such a beautiful reminder to us all. Because when our lives want to fail us… in the end, the only thing that matters and remains is love.