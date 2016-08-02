couples

The grandparents melting hearts with their 63rd wedding anniversary photos.

Wanda and Joe first met when he spotted her walking down the street, pulled over and asked her on a date.

By December 1950 they were engaged and they married two years later.

It’s been 63 years since the couple first got together and it’s safe to say they’re still head over heels for one another.

To celebrate their beautiful six decade milestone, their granddaughter — who just so happens to be a professional wedding photographer — organised a photo shoot.

The results are bloody adorable.

For Shalyn Nelson, who affectionately refers to her grandparents as Mawaw and Papaw, their relationship is “true love”.

“[My Mamaw] loved every minute. It was so cute to see how excited she was to get all dolled up,” she told Buzzfeed.”

“This right here is my heart. This right here is the most important thing I have ever been a part of and put together.”

The photos, which you can see on Nelson’s Instagram account, are part of a bigger project celebrating long-lasting love called “Love, The Nelsons”.

“I’m ready to show lovers around the world that true love still exists,” Nelson said.

“There are so many love stories that we don’t know of out there waiting to be shared.”

Part of the project involves the couples writing a love letter to one another then reading it aloud — which is obviously so nice that if you’re not already holding a box of tissues you need to grab some. Right now.

“Dearest Wanda, it’s been a long time since I have written you a letter. I think it was when I was working in Canada, that I wrote you last. Anyway, I still love you just as much, probably more,” Joe wrote.

“I love you as much today as the day I married you. And just think, the license only cost $2.

“The best bargain I ever made.”

You can find out more about the project and follow Shaylyn on Instagram here.

Feature image: Shalyn Nelson (with permission)

H/T Buzzfeed

