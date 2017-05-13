This grandma's letter of resignation is exactly what the world needs right now.

I tell you who you’re not as brutal as?

Marlene McGrory from Scotland – who quit her job with nothing more than a few lines, calling the job “crap”, and finishing it off with a fairly resolute “yee ha”.

60-year-old Marlene of Glasgow was a little bit tired of her job, so she sent a letter formally headed ‘Notice of Termination of Employment’ to her employer, according to her granddaughter Kaitlyn.

Nah man my grans notice for leaving her work ???????? wish a was kidding on pic.twitter.com/kHJkSEsrY6 — kaitlyn (@_kaitlynmcgrory) May 10, 2017

“The joab’s crap and am leaving. I’ll no be back after June 30th. Canny wait.

“Good luck in getting some other mug to clean the place. Cheerio, Marlene. Yee Ha [sic]” she wrote.

When Kaitlyn uploaded a photo of the letter to Twitter, the image was re-tweeted nearly 12,000 times and liked by more than 50,000 people.

In an interview with Mail Online, Kaitlyn said the letter was absolutely legitimate despite many comments questioning its credibility.

“I knew she was going to quit because I live with her with my wee sisters and a new baby brother and she wants more time to look after us

“‘She came in and showed me the letter and I could not believe it. The first thing I said was that I had to post that online. And she was laughing away at that,” she said, adding “it’s definitely real”.

“I couldn’t believe it when I seen it myself. So many people keep saying it’s fake but there’s no point in faking it.

“People are saying you wouldn’t write a letter with slang but that’s my gran.

“She speaks exactly like and she writes everything in a Glaswegian accent.”

And just like that, we found ourselves a new Queen.