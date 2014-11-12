food

Behind the scenes: How Gracie Otto got ready for Stakes Day.

Checking out who wore what is one of our favourite aspects of the spring racing season. At this year’s Emirates Stakes Day, Gracie Otto‘s sleek, polished look proved once and for all that sometimes, less is more.

The actress, writer, film producer and director talked us through how she prepared herself for the big day – Gucci, statement headbands and all.

My hair and make-up was by Molly Oakfield who I had worked with recently.

I love her work as she creates a very natural look, perfect for daytime occasions.

I wore a Gucci designed cream wool A-line dress with 3-dimensional beaded embroidery on the bodice and the inverted pleats of the skirt. It weighed a tonne but I felt amazing. I’m not very comfortable with big hats, so was happy to team the dress with a very neat Nerida Winter black sculpted headband.

I was a guest at the Gucci and Russh Magazine booth, which was a very stylish affair with absolutely delicious canapes and endless champagne. I enjoyed having a few wagers on the horses – and had a great time talking with one of the owners of Black Caviar.


Did you go to the races this year? How did you decide on your look?

