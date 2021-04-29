After giving birth, Grace was in a 3 month COVID coma. She just woke up and met her baby boy.

On March 9, 2021, a two-word, much awaited tweet saw Grace Victory's followers breathe a huge sigh of relief.

"I'm awake," it read.

The UK body positivity influencer's 247,000 followers hadn't seen any updates to her page since December 2020, when her family logged into her social media accounts and told them that she had given birth to a baby boy, not due until February, on Christmas Eve.

It was a pregnancy that she'd been keeping them updated on daily. But Grace was also battling COVID-19, they said. She'd caught it a week before she gave birth, and although her symptoms were mild at first, they'd started worsening as the days went on.

Grace and Lee's pregnancy announcement.



Video via YouTube/Grace F Victory.

"Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to her breathing and therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an induced coma to give her body the rest it needs in order to recover," the post on December 29 read.

"We love her so, so much and we know she'll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray to heal her. Love Grace's family and bubba," it continued.