'He had her ask me to have a threesome with them.' Why Stranger Things' Grace Van Dien quit acting.

Stranger Things has propelled a bunch of relatively known stars into Hollywood. Think Joseph Quinn, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown.

For actor Grace Van Dien, Stranger Things was one of her biggest roles. She played cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham who hides quite a mysterious secret in season four.

Despite the success of the show, Van Dien said she has no plans to continue acting. And it has everything to do with certain interactions she had with producers during her time in the industry.

Watch Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Sneak Peek. Story continues below.



Video via Netflix.

Van Dien is not a complete stranger to the entertainment industry.

Her dad is quite famous, Casper Robert Van Dien Jr. who played the lead role Johnny Rico in the 1997 science-fiction film Starship Troopers. Her mum is also The Bold and The Beautiful actor Carrie Mitchum.

But recently, she said that despite the connections and great roles acquired, her experience has been far from rosy.