Whatever happened to Gotye?

In 2011, a Belgian-Australian musician by the name of Gotye blew up.

His song, 'Somebody That I Used To Know' featuring New Zealand singer Kimbra, quite literally went viral - topping the charts internationally and becoming the best-selling song of 2012.

But what on earth is the musician doing now?





Gotye's real name is Wouter "Wally" De Backer and his 2011 single, and the music video for it, unexpectedly took over the world.

The single’s success changed the way we see viral marketing to this day, as it may have been one of the first songs that saw internet success directly affect global chart numbers.

To put it into perspective, Rebecca Black’s viral song 'Friday' was everywhere online, but it never saw much movement on the charts.

But 'Somebody That I Used To Know' sounded different to the pop and EDM tracks that were popular at the time. The artistic stop motion music video for it was also unique.

"The [music video] budget was small because Wally was funding it himself," Aussie artist Natasha Pincus, who directed it, told Stereogum.

"But if anything that aided its charm."

The track picked up steam in the US after celebrities including Ashton Kutcher and Katy Perry tweeting about it - the latter saying, "The lyrics are so true!"