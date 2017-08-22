What the latest (and most traumatic) death on Game of Thrones actually means for the show.

Warning: Many spoilers and tears are ahead. Mostly tears. This is a safe space, right?
Hi, hello. How are you feeling this morning?
Because I am feeling utterly destroyed over last night’s episode of Game of Thrones.
So distraught was I at watching the death of a beloved dragon – who has, let’s face it, kept a lot of us watching for the past seven years – that I spilled an entire cappuccino all over myself this morning.
If that isn’t grief then I don’t know what is.
I’m not normally one to scream at my television. The most you’ll get from me, emotion-wise, is perhaps a hand placed delicately over my mouth.
Or a few big sips of wine during a dramatic moment.
But last night, I was most definitely NOT OKAY with watching this unfold:
RIP Viserion, you were too pure for this world.
Of course, as senseless as this brutal dragon-slaying was, nothing in Game of Thrones happens without reason, so of course, Viserion’s death means big things for the plot.
But before we go into that, let’s take a moment to mourn.
We all desperately need it.
