What the latest (and most traumatic) death on Game of Thrones actually means for the show.

Warning: Many spoilers and tears are ahead. Mostly tears. This is a safe space, right?

Hi, hello. How are you feeling this morning?

Because I am feeling utterly destroyed over last night’s episode of Game of Thrones.

So distraught was I at watching the death of a beloved dragon – who has, let’s face it, kept a lot of us watching for the past seven years – that I spilled an entire cappuccino all over myself this morning.

If that isn’t grief then I don’t know what is.

I’m not normally one to scream at my television. The most you’ll get from me, emotion-wise, is perhaps a hand placed delicately over my mouth.

Or a few big sips of wine during a dramatic moment.

But last night, I was most definitely NOT OKAY with watching this unfold:

via GIPHY

RIP Viserion, you were too pure for this world.

Of course, as senseless as this brutal dragon-slaying was, nothing in Game of Thrones happens without reason, so of course, Viserion’s death means big things for the plot.

But before we go into that, let’s take a moment to mourn.

We all desperately need it.

I didn’t realize how attached I was to that dragon whose name I didn’t know ???? ???? #GameOfThrones — Smriti Lama (@SmritiLama) August 21, 2017