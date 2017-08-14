Game of Thrones just gave us the biggest reveal yet... and you probably missed it.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest season of Game of Thrones (and… pretty much every season before it). Read on at your own risk.

Tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones may have just been the most important yet.

Sure, there was pretty much the complete destruction of House Tarly (RIP Dickon), a secret meeting between Tyrion and Jaime (just how was he in and out of King’s Landing so quickly?), the return of a long-lost favourite character and and a pregnancy reveal.

So, yeah, a lot happened in an episode that three seasons ago would have been stretched into four separate episodes.

But, the most important moment was a sneeze-and-you-missed-it conversation between our beloved Sam Tarly and Gilly.

While sitting in his library, Gilly is practicing her reading and asks Sam to explain what an “annulment” is.

She explains she's just read about a High Septon performing a secret ceremony in Dorne for Prince Rhaegar (or "Ragger", as Gilly pronounces it), where he annulled his marriage with his lawful wife and married someone else.

Sam interrupts and rants about how crappy (at times, literally) his training has been before deciding to leave the Citadel but GUYS, DO YOU KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS?!