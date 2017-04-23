We have so many questions about Gorgi Coghlan's Logies dress.

Of all the glorious gowns that swept the 2017 Logies red carpet, there was one that stood out even more than the rest.

It was big, bold, beautiful and worn by none other than The Project‘s Gorgi Coghlan.

How BIG is that skirt?

Claiming a ridiculous amount of red carpet space, Coghlan’s strapless number was bigger than big. It was so big you could probably hide a car underneath it.

Or a small child.

Or an entire table of Logies attendees.

And according to the genius behind Coghlan's dress, Con Ilio, the skirt itself is comprised of "about 300 metres of English tulle." How much that weighs, we can only imagine (and dread).

How long did it take to make?

"The dress, overall, took us 232 hours to create," Ilio tells Mamamia, adding, "we gave her a few tips for how she should sit down at the table – but she really needs a table of her own!"

Oh, and if 232 hours wasn't impressive enough, Ilio also designed dresses for fellow Logies attendees Lauren Phillips, Zoe Foster-Blake, Olympia Valance, Livinia Nixon, Jane Scandizzo and Lydia Schiavello.

Good lord, I feel tired just from typing that list out.

Gallery: Check out the best of the red carpet below. Post continues...

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.