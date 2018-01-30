Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The ultimatum that almost cost Gordon Ramsay his 12-year marriage.

Despite Gordon Ramsay boasting one of the most profitable hospitality empires in the world, at one point in time his health was suffering hugely and as a result, so was his marriage.

In an interview with The Times, Ramsay has revealed the ultimatum that nearly cost the chef his marriage: his weight.

“[Wife] Tana was not impressed with the way I was,” the Kitchen Nightmares host said. “I was overweight, 18 stone [115kg]. I looked like a sack of s—. I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f—.

“I didn’t have a figure. I didn’t feel that good,” he said. “‘It was painful. I used to look at myself in the mirror and think, ‘Holy s—!’ So it was a big wake-up call.”

Having lost his father at a similar age, and fearing for the future of his marriage, Ramsay dropped nearly 30 kilograms.

2. Madonna posted this selfie and everyone is confused.

So, in case you wondered what Madonna looks like drooling over a handbag, right this way, folks!

The pop superstar – who curiously and seamlessly disperses her feed with family photos and far more, shall we say, sultry snaps – is more than impressed with her newest Louis Vuitton bag.

Naked, save for a unconvincing black line over her boobs, Madonna posed for a selfie on Instagram with her new bag covering her stomach.

She loves the bag. This much we know. So much so, in fact, she’s willing to take her clothes off for it. We think. Maybe? We’re a little confused, but power to her, we guess.

Onward.

3. Literally just our favourite photos from Georgia Love and Lee Elliott’s envy-inducing holiday.



Just in case you missed it, and how on earth could you, Georgia Love and Lee Elliott are having a better time than you.

The only couple left going strong from The Bachelorette, RIP Sophie and Stu, are seeing the sights of Dubai and Love just posted the best photo.

While the photo itself lovely and adorable, the magic is in the caption in which Love calls Elliott the Prince A-lee to her Princess Jasmine.