Every business starts with an idea, and those ideas are often found in the most unlikely circumstances.

For entrepreneur Peta Shulman, inspiration arrived in the form of a mystery illness that knocked her for six a little over two years ago. She became unwell after finishing uni, and doctors couldn’t figure out why.

“I had fatigue and constant headaches and aches and heavy limbs, and it got the point where I was in bed for three months,” Shulman recalls.

When the Sydney resident felt she had enough energy, she began working in health and wellness public relations. Her symptoms persisted, but by this point she’d come to accept them as her new normal.

Eventually, Shulman received a diagnosis: an autoimmune condition. As part of her treatment, her doctor adjusted Shulman’s diet, encouraging her to cease eating artificial or processed foods and focus on wholefoods.

"I started seeing improvement quite quickly. I started feeling a lot better and my test results started coming back into normal range," she recalls.

Shulman started thinking about a way to marry her new interest in healthy eating with her product marketing skills.

"I came up with the idea of delivering health food samples to people every month; getting them excited about this lifestyle, and helping these brands market their product to the right audience," Shulman explains.

Six months later, in June 2014, the then-25-year-old launched her health food sampling service GoodnessMe Box.

Initially she'd planned to open a health food store, but in her research she realised the subscription box model had more potential.

"I noticed companies in the US were doing it quite successfully, and there were some beauty companies in Australia using a very similar business model," she explains.