Got backstabbers and haters? There are 6 reasons why that's a very good thing.

There are two types of people we classify as haters. One is a critic who comes from a place of love, another is legitimate hater — one coming from a place of fear or envy.

To be criticized with negative intention means that you have aroused something within someone else such as jealousy or a feeling of inadequacy. In order for the hater to feel better and elevated somehow, they need to put other people down. When someone condemns our work, comments unkindly on our appearance, judges our parenting style or disapproves of any of our actions, it is a pure and total reflection of them, not us. Take relief and comfort that a critic’s words often have nothing to do with you at all.

Here are six reasons critics can be a good thing in your life:

It means you are doing something

If you are criticized, it means you are taking action in some form. Aristotle said, “The only way to avoid criticism is to say nothing, do nothing and be nothing”.

It can make you better

When criticism is positively fuelled and constructive, we can improve, learn and grow. I love hearing thoughtful and useful feedback about my writing and coaching style. I take it all on board and use what works for me.

The person shows you who they really are

Negatively fuelled critics show us who they really are — often-unfulfilled people who are therefore naturally unsupportive of your life’s path. The way they react to what you are doing is a reflection of how they feel about their own lives.