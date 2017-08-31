CULT BUY: The story book that has girls and tweens across Australia captivated.

If you’re looking for something to help your daughter (or son) dream big tonight, there’s one book up for the task.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls is a children’s book packed with 100 extraordinary tales about the lives of 100 extraordinary women from the past and the present, illustrated by 60 female artists from all over the world.

Rather than trotting out the same old (and frankly, boring AF) ‘princess gets saved by a handsome prince’ narrative, these bedtime stories encourage girls to sweep themselves off their feet and into space, the CEO’s chair of a global business, their own business, even the White House or Kirribilli House.

Featuring real-life stories from some of our favourite kickarse women such as Hilary Clinton, Malala, Serena Williams and Michelle Obama, these are people who represent women from all walks of life – leaders, engineers, fashion designers, athletes, astronauts, activists, philosophers, doctors, and dreamers.

Uncovering the art of asking a lot of questions, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls is about the moments that make a life truly extraordinary – the trying, the failing, and most importantly, the trying again.

The authors, Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo learned this throughout their own entrepreneurial endeavours, having funded the book with a $1m Kickstarter campaign.

The pair decided to turn traditional fairy tales on their heads after noticing a trend of gender stereotyping across children’s books and media.