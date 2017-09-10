The one Instagram account that will instantly better your news feed.

In a world of Trump, terror and fitspo accounts that only seem to batter rather than better your body confidence, Instagram can be a bit of a miserable place.

One account is trying to change that.

@tanksgoodnews is an Instagram account dedicated to instantly improving your feed and your mood. Every single post features a “good news” story, showcasing human resilience, kindness and lots of happy animals.

Like this smiling donkey who was rescued from a flood.

Look at that ass

And this brilliant emergency services worker who deserves his own statue.