GOOD NEWS: Woman builds herself a prosthetic leg out of Lego.

Woman builds herself a prosthetic leg out of Lego.

 

By MAMAMIA TEAM

The world can seem pretty bleak sometimes, so we’ve decided to resurrect Mamamia’s good news post: a happy place where you’ll receive nothing but the awesome and lovely things people are doing from around the world.

This week, we bring you Christina Stephens. She’s an amputee and an occupational therapist. And she built herself a prosthetic leg entirely out of LEGO, just because she could. Stephens filmed herself making the LEGO leg – and the video has since been viewed almost one million times.

Stephens lost part of her leg earlier this year, but says that she hasn’t let the amputation destroy her sense of humour.

In an interview with a US news station, Christina said that she made the video because she wants “other people to be comfortable in their own skin and, if they are amputees, to be more comfortable with their limb difference.”

