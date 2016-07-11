Don't judge me, but... I love my mother-in-law way more than my own mum.

God knows, there are some horrific mother-in-law stories out there.

A quick flick through the Mamamia archives will yield you some super cringe-worthy reading material. The mother-in-law who fed her grandson a hot dog against the wishes of his vegan parents, for example. There are the worst presents ever received from mothers-in-law. And there are plenty of mothers-in-law who so badly control the lives of their adult children the only solution is to cut off all contact.

But my mother-in-law is none of those things.

My mother-in-law is a very thoughtful, kind and funny woman.

She loves her son so much, but she has nothing but respect for him and his choices. And because of the kind of woman she is, that respect and love for him is extended to me.

Almost as important as that love and respect is the fact that it comes without pressure or expectation. There’s no manipulation, no conditions we have to meet.

When we coming home after a trip overseas, she pops over to put fresh milk in the fridge so we can have a cup of tea when we get home, jet lagged and decrepit.

She takes my sister-in-law and I out for girls afternoons, visiting the gallery or seeing a show.

She gladly helps us out at home when we need it. But she never does so before we ask. She respects us and our space.