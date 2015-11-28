Four simple ways to build good karma.

One day last week, when I was rushing to catch my train, the strap on my bag snapped, sending everything careening onto the footpath.

To top it off – it was pouring rain.

I just needed a bird to crap on me to top off that terrible moment. But as I scrambled to pick everything up and make sure my laptop didn’t get soaked, a shadow appeared overhead.

It wasn’t a rogue pigeon; it was a lovely lady with a giant umbrella. She held it over me until I had collected all my belongings and then walked with me to the train station. With a simple act of kindness, that woman made my day, week and even my month. And she probably saved me a few thousand in laptop repairs.

With our screens and feeds constantly full of bad news, it can often feel like there’s not much good in the world. Or at least that there’s nothing we can do on our own to fulfil the old cliché and make the world a better place. But that stranger showed me that is not always the case.

There are plenty of things – big and small – that you can do to create a bit of good karma.

Complete a random act of kindness.

While we can’t all hang around on street corners with golf umbrellas like my personal hero, there are plenty of other ways to complete a random act of kindness. Have you ever had someone give you a compliment that has brightened your entire day? Or have you ever had a co-worker surprise you with your favourite coffee order? It’s a great feeling, and one that is likely to make you want to pass it on. It’s the cheapest, quickest and easiest way to create good karma.