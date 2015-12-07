WATCH: Girls re-enact some of the most powerful feminist moments of 2015.

In a world where men still largely outnumber women in science, technology, engineering and maths, where women are still paid less, it’s important for girls to be told they’re “worth it”.

And that’s exactly what toy company Goldieblox does in it’s latest campaign, which features inspiring women like Hillary Clinton, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Amy Schumer, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, or at least their diminutive doppelgängers, re-enacting the feminist highlights of 2015.

A tiny Viola Davis’ accepts her Emmy, mini Misty Copeland breaks down barriers in the dance world and a bracer-faced Hillary kills it as America’s first female president (okay, so this one may not have happened yet).

Watch the video here:

The video, is set to Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It” and is narrated by The Ellen Show regular Sophia Grace, famous for choreographing elaborate (and adorable) song and dance numbers for herself and her little sister.

Goldieblox wants girls to know they can be anything, from sports stars to pop stars to politicians.

By disrupting the aisles of pink toys and princesses with their construction blocks specifically designed for young women, their message couldn’t be clearer:

“Girls, from running the field to running the world — girl power 2015 — there is nothing we cannot accomplish as girls.”