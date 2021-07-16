Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together 38 years. Here's why they never married.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell just got snapped by the paparazzi kissing on a luxury boat in the South of France. Hawn, 75, and Russell, 70, have been together for 38 years.

One of Hollywood’s longest-running love stories shows no sign of ending.

Hawn and Russell first starred opposite each other in 1968, in the Disney musical The One And Only, Genuine, Original, Family Band.

Back then, Russell was just 16 and Hawn 21. Russell was a child star who so impressed Walt Disney that Disney’s last words, scrawled on a piece of paper, were, "Kurt Russell".

Meanwhile, Hawn was an It girl of the late 1960s, famous for playing a ditzy blonde in a bikini in the sketch comedy series Laugh-In.

"I thought he was adorable, but he was much too young,” Hawn told BBC Radio 4 about her first impression of Russell.

Hawn married dancer-turned-director Gus Trikonis in 1969, the same year she won an Oscar. Then, in 1976, she divorced Trikonis and married musician Bill Hudson. Hudson claimed that Hawn had a huge appetite for sex.

“We made love everywhere.... airplane bathrooms, rooftops, under the covers in first-class... just any and every place we could find,” he wrote in 2011.

Hawn and Hudson had two kids, Oliver (future star of Nashville and Scream Queens) and Kate (yep, the Kate Hudson).

But by 1982, the couple had divorced. After that, Hudson didn’t play a big part in Oliver and Kate’s lives. On Fathers’ Day 2015, Oliver posted a photo of Hudson on Instagram with the words, “Happy abandonment day.”

