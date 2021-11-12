"Perfect is bullsh*t." Holly Wainwright shares her Five Golden Rules for parenting.

Mamamia’s Five Golden Rules series takes a pervy look into the lives of Australian families. From parents of toddlers to parents of teenagers, the series asks parents to share their golden parenting rules, including the rules for their kids, and rules to just get through each day.

This week, Holly Wainwright shares her Five Golden Rules for parenting.

Having opinions about parenting is a terrible idea.

Right now, there's a TV show - Parental Guidance - in existence about different kinds of parents. And the hyperbolic commentary around it proves that even having opinions about parents who have opinions is a fraught business.

But once you've procreated, it's very hard not to have had some... thoughts about something that takes up vast tracts of your time, energy and yes, your heart.

Watch: The two types of parents. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I've been a parent for almost 12 years and what I mostly know is that I know nothing. But also what I know is that no two families are the same, and kids will always stun and irritate you with their refusal to neatly fit into the boxes we began to build for them as soon as the two lines glowed out of that wee stick.

Mamamia's content series called 'Five Golden Rules' is all about this. We all have different rules, we all have different priorities. And some of us aren't even good at having rules at all.

Here are my Five Golden Rules, as discussed on the This Glorious Mess podcast. And here are some of the other parents' we've published.

1. Always be happy to see your kids.

My mum gave me two very good pieces of parenting advice. This was one of them. If you are a lucky person, there's at least one person in your world who will always, always smile when you walk into a room. Be that person for your kid.

(Important addendum: Except when it's way past their bedtime, and they keep appearing at the living room door just when you want to start watching Succession. Then you have permission to shout them back to bed.)