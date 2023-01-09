The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are coming to Stan this week. Here's everything you need to know. 

Hollywood's awards season officially kicks off this week with the 2023 Golden Globe Awards rolling out the red carpet.

The awards ceremony will take place this Wednesday, 11 January, and will be broadcast in Australia only on Stan – marking the Australian streaming platform's first live awards ceremony broadcast.

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show) and held at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the red carpet arrivals will begin at 11am AEDT on Stan, followed by the three-hour awards ceremony from 12pm.

The line-up of Golden Globe presenters will include Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Quentin Tarantino, and more.

On the awards front, The Banshees Of Inisherin leads the film nomination categories with eight nods, while Everything Everywhere All At Once is following closely behind with six nominations.

In the TV category, Abbott Elementary received five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy. Not far behind is The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus all tied with four nominations.

A number of Stan Exclusives are in the mix for this year's Golden Globe Awards, including best actress in a musical/comedy series for Jean Smart in Hacks, alongside Hannah Einbinder for best supporting actress.

Better Call Saul is nominated for two awards, including best drama series and best actor in a drama series for Bob Odenkirk.

Kevin Costner is nominated for best actor in a drama series for Yellowstone, Julia Roberts is nominated for best actress in a limited series for Gaslit, and Hacks is a contender for best musical or comedy series.

A number of Australian stars are also in the nominations pool, including Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Baz Luhrmann.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will broadcast live from 11am AEDT Wednesday 11 January with red carpet arrivals, followed by the award ceremony, only on Stan.

Image: Getty + Mamamia.