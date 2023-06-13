'I am in the golden age of parenting. So why do I feel so sad?'

Most mornings, as I walk my six-year-old son to school, he skips along beside me, holding my hand.

He tells me what is happening for the day and asks questions about what we are doing after school. Some days I am in a distracted rush – too busy thinking about deadlines, emails or groceries I need from the supermarket to pay much attention – and other days, like today, the whole walk is in technicolour.

I listen intently and ask him questions then kiss his little hand and make memories of this simple, carefree exchange. Occasionally I take a photo of these seemingly mundane moments so that one day I can show him how important this daily ritual was to me.

Watch: A clip from No Filter with Phoebe Burgess about identity and motherhood. The post continues below.



I realised recently that with two boys aged six and 12, we are in our 'golden age' of parenting – and I don't want it to end. Even though I know it will – and soon.

I used to take this same walk to school with my eldest son and I remember watching his curly head bound along beside me as he chatted animatedly.

I don't know when exactly he stopped holding my hand or bouncing like a puppy, because I also had a needy toddler to worry about and hold on to.