Samuel Johnson's Gold Logie win took an unexpected turn.

The night was finally over.

There were moments we thought the Logies would never end (Dave Hughes’ comments on Channel Seven’s Tim Worner).

There were moments we were moved to tears (Casey Donovan’s performance during the In Memoriam tribute).

There were moments we didn’t want to ever end (Kat Stewart and Peter Helliar’s ‘Jacketgate’ spoof)…

But, let’s be real, when it gets to 11:30 you’re ready to go home and go to bed and dream about Rodger Corser all the things you have to do on Mondays.

So finally, host Dave Hughes was reading the nominations and the night’s end was in sight. Peter Helliar, Waleed Aly, Jessica Marais, Samuel Johnson and Rodger Corser were all up for the Gold Logie.

The winner was announced: Samuel Johnson.

Sure, we would have liked to see Jessica Marais take it out for all the women who should have been nominated this year, but the announcement was still a happy one.

Speechless… And the Gold Logie goes to Samuel Johnson! #TVWeekLogies pic.twitter.com/xca04JNntx — Channel 9 (@Channel9) April 23, 2017

Johnson had reached his hand through our television screens and pulled our hearts out of our chest when he won the Logie for Best Actor earlier in the night. He dedicated his first award to his sister Connie, who is dying from cancer, and those of us who weren’t a little bit in love with Johnson before today all of a sudden were.

He was not expecting to win the Gold and he struggled to hold back tears.

“My family is all based out of a house in Preston [in Victoria] and amongst ourselves we call it the ‘Prestonian Institute for the Temporarily Defeated’. Not tonight, mate. Not tonight!” he told the crowd.

“For the last few weeks I’ve been insisting very fastidiously amongst my family that I be called ‘Your Royal Logie-ness’, and I was really just lapping it up before the seemingly inevitable crashing loss.”