I began to feel relieved, and they were even talking about sending us home. Only minutes later I noticed the monitor beeping when a rush of doctors and nurses ran into my room, rolled me on my side, put an oxygen mask on my face and started inserting IV lines (drips).

Our baby’s heart rate had dropped too low for too long. I even heard someone in the background talking about taking me to theatre immediately. The doctors put at official ultrasound on bubs and saw that his heart rate had corrected and things seemed to settle a little. I was give IV fluids and an admission went through. I was told that I’d be staying the night for continuous monitoring on our little guy and was transferred to the delivery (um, what?!) ward.

Nothing much happened for a while. Scott went home to get me some overnight clothes and the nurses even started questioning whether the monitoring earlier may have picked up my heart rate instead of the baby. At 7.45pm (only 15 minutes after Scott had returned from home) I was all comfy watching My Kitchen Rules when I had a gush of fluid down there – literally felt like I had wet myself. And it kept on coming. We let the nurse know and again came the rush of doctors.

Another IV line was inserted, another internal speculum exam was performed (cervix was closed) and an ultrasound confirmed bubba no longer had any fluid around him in the womb – my waters had definitely broken now. Then came the drug orders – I was given intravenous antibiotics (bubs no longer had any protection from the outside world), magnesium sulphate (reduces the risk of neurological disorders in pre-term babies), given an injection of salbutamol and started on tablets which are both meant to suppress contractions and essentially delay labour.

The aim was to keep our little man inside as long as possible – he was better off cooking in there and letting the medications do their job to increase his chances on the outside world. The doctors wanted to try and delay at least another 24 – 48 hours in order to get another dose of steroids for his lung development. A bonus would be that it might all settle completely and he could get another couple weeks in there with me on bed rest. However, my body had other ideas.

I began having regular contractions (every 5-10 minutes) which continued all night.

Being the tough girl that I thought I was, I decided I only wanted Panadol for the pain. At about midnight someone else just had to have a peek down there and put a catheter in – I wasn’t even allowed to get out of bed for the toilet. We didn’t sleep at all that night, and by 7am I had broken down and accepted an offer of endone (stronger tablet for pain). The contractions then settled to every 10 minutes and were less severe. The hardest part was knowing that at the end of all this, no matter what, I was going to have a c-section due to bubs being breech and my bicornuate uterus.