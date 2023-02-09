Isabelle Silbery: A letter to Emmie.

Dear Emmie,

Do you remember singing me that lullaby? When I was little and couldn’t sleep? I remember. And I hope I never forget.

I walked in to visit you today, taking a deep breath as I put on my mask. You are in a beautiful aged care facility around the corner from us. The staff are gentle and smiling and the food smells good. Mum loves it so much, she’s booking herself in for 10 years hence.

Every so often you’ll ask me when you are going home. I hate this question. Even though I’m deeply at peace with the answer and am certain it's the absolute best thing for you to be in care, it’s still hard to answer you. We’ve always been real with each other so I always answer honestly:

‘Because you’ve got dementia, Emmie.’

Watch: What is dementia? Story continues after video.