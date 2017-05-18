Five-year-old Arshnoor lost her mum and her home within a few weeks.

Arshnoor Bawa Kaur is by all accounts a typical five-year-old.

Every morning she greets her kindergarten teacher with a big smile and loves playing with her friends.

But just a few weeks after starting school in Sydney’s northern beaches, she lost her mum to breast cancer.

At the end of April, she also lost her home.

Arshnoor, who was born in Australia, is currently in the care of her grandmother and uncles who are on tourist visas which will soon run out, forcing them to return to India.

Her mother Manjit Kaur's dying wish, according to Arshnoor's teacher Allison Dixon, was for her to be cared for by her aunt, who is currently studying in New Zealand but has yet to secure permanent residency here.

"Manjit was a courageous, inspiring single mum who had a beautiful smile and a happy disposition," Dixon has written on a GoFundMe page she set up to help the family.

"She knew her cancer was terminal but she was determined she would be around long enough to watch her daughter start big school.

"Manjit got her wish to see her daughter start school. Sadly she passed away only weeks later. "