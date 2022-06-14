'Go-To just launched a brand new moisturiser. Here are my honest thoughts.'

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Senior Health and Beauty Writer reviews Go-To's Very Lightweight Moisturiser.

Hey, have you heard the news? No? Ooft.

Well, let us fill you in. Because the skin fairies at Go-To just blessed us with another new product - and we officially can't keep up with their eleventy million launches a month. (Jokes, jokes. We're keeping a tally).

It's called Very Lightweight Moisturiser, it's $55 and I'm VERY excited to get it on my face. And maybe even my morning toast.

Watch: Speaking of Go-To, here's Zoe Foster-Blake on how her makeup routine has changed since becoming a mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

So, what are the deets? GIVE US THE DEETS.

Well, I've been on maximum sneak mode over the past couple of weeks and have been testing Very Lightweight Moisturiser for the sole purpose of letting you know if it's really worth your money.

Interested? Excited? Keen to hear more?

Walk with me.

What is Go-To Very Lightweight Moisturiser?

Okayokayokay. Let's get you up to speed with the basics, friend.

Go-To Very Lightweight Moisturiser is a kinda gooey, gel-cream moisturiser that (pinky) promises to hydrate and calm your skin, while giving it a shine-free finish.

Image: Supplied