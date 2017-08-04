Where to buy gluten-free doughnuts that taste 'better than the real thing'.

Here’s a fact of life that needs no sugarcoating: There is no greater joy than sinking your teeth into a fresh, hot, sugary cinnamon doughnut.

In a world where we have cronuts (literally jam-packed) and the wildly Instagrammable creations of Doughnut Time (literally choc-a-bloc), the cinnamon doughnut still has the power to make you feel like a child again.

But, as anyone who’s had to cut out gluten from their diets will tell you, the doughnut is more of a do-not. Around one in 10 Australians avoid gluten or wheat (whether diagnosed as a coeliac, gluten intolerant or wheat allergic), facing the dire prospect of never getting to eat a proper doughnut again.

POST CONTINUES BELOW: Not everyone is as gluten free as they say they are… Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens discuss on Mamamia Out Loud.

All hope is not lost, though. As food outlets have slowly figured out how to deliver quality gluten-free breads, pizzas and cakes, the gluten-free doughnut is finally getting its hole-y moment.

According to Sydney coeliac Mitch Ohlbach, who recently launched the Gluten Free Dessert Co at the Ramsgate Foodies and Farmers Markets, the doughnuts he sells are “as good as, if not better than the real thing”.

“I’d say at least half of our customers are actually not gluten intolerant,” Ohlbach tells Mamamia. “For us it’s about making sure we have food that’s just good food that just so happens to be gluten-free.”