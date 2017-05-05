Meet Pascal, the abused dog who defied the odds.

A stray puppy has been rescued after he was drenched in glue.

Pascal, believed to be only 4 months old, was barely able to move when animal charity He’Art Of Rescue found him.

He’Art Of Rescue said the young dog was tortured by children who covered him in glue before dragging him through mud.

The charity shared his story on social media in an attempt to raise money for his treatment in Turkey.

Pascal earned thousands of fans for his terrifying past. He’Art Of Rescue later posted that he had been adopted after making a full recovery.

The video playing above captures him enjoying a much happier life in his forever home.

You can support other dogs like Pascal by donating here.