Glitter beards are a thing. And they are bloody amazing.

Public service announcement…

The greatest manscaping trend that ever was is here.

Move over hipster beard and glitter roots, there’s a new boss in town.

All hail the glitter beard.

#makeup #glitterbeard #beardlife

A photo posted by Chris Humpage (@psychonaut1989) on Nov 19, 2015 at 9:10pm PST

 While probably not likely to take off in a big way any time soon, it’s the perfect look for the pending festive season. The blokes over at the Gay Beards have even created some handy video instructions. You can watch them here:

Video via The Gay Beards

So this happened. #glitterbeard #twerksgiving A photo posted by Eric (@faceoferic) on Nov 23, 2015 at 6:23pm PST

Cant wait for christmas ⭐️???? #glitter #glitterbeard #hipsters #ilike A photo posted by @iris_hoefnagels on Nov 23, 2015 at 8:04am PST

The only downside for those brave enough to embrace the sparkle-loaded trend is that they may leave a tell-tale trail of glitter wherever they go.

A small price to pay, we say.

