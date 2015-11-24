Public service announcement…
The greatest manscaping trend that ever was is here.
Move over hipster beard and glitter roots, there’s a new boss in town.
All hail the glitter beard.
While probably not likely to take off in a big way any time soon, it’s the perfect look for the pending festive season. The blokes over at the Gay Beards have even created some handy video instructions. You can watch them here:
Meet my friend @andpause and please bow down to his #Blue #GlitterBeard #sparkles #glitter #beard #beardedmenofinstagram #mensfashion #lumbersexual #color #Halloween #NYC #BlueBeard #ColorInvasion2015 #BestFriend #Gay A photo posted by Taylor Holland (@callidus) on Oct 29, 2015 at 3:34pm PDT