Public service announcement…

The greatest manscaping trend that ever was is here.

Move over hipster beard and glitter roots, there’s a new boss in town.

All hail the glitter beard.

#makeup #glitterbeard #beardlife A photo posted by Chris Humpage (@psychonaut1989) on Nov 19, 2015 at 9:10pm PST

While probably not likely to take off in a big way any time soon, it’s the perfect look for the pending festive season. The blokes over at the Gay Beards have even created some handy video instructions. You can watch them here: