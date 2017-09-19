Glitch is the spine-tingling Aussie drama that will keep you up at night.

Forget the winners from the Emmys (for a second) because there’s a TV show closer to home that deserves to be on your to-watch list next.

Glitch, the Aussie drama starring Patrick Brammal, returned to our screens for Season Two this week after a two year break.

Its first season, which is currently available on Netflix, saw it nab a Logie for Most Oustanding Cast as well as earn international acclaim.

A paranormal mystery set in a fictional but very familiar Aussie country town, Glitch follows policeman James Hayes (Brammal) who gets called to the local cemetery one night to find a group of naked people covered in dirt.

After ruling out drugs, he realises that these are actually dead people who have risen from the dead. He learns this when he realises one of the seven people is actually his wife who died of breast cancer two years prior.

The first season follows the stories of the seven people who have risen from the dead, telling their back stories and exploring why perhaps they've been chosen to come back to life.

"The interesting dynamic about the characters on this show is that they come back to life as fully formed as people rather than zombies or anything that could be viewed as grotesque or frightening. Which makes their response to having to climb out of their own graves very human and even relateable ," Mamamia Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik explained on the latest episode of TV podcast The Binge.

Listen: The Binge hosts explain why Glitch is a compelling drama you need to be watching.



"They've come back into their bodies and then they very slowly start to remember their names and their loved ones as the series unfolds. We find out one by one how they died and the things that were left unresolved in their lives."