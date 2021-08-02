From ‘in and out’ of hospital to 40 days of rest: The reality of having a baby in 7 different countries.

But But Elevit believe a baby's healthy development should not be left to chance and that every single parent has the ability to aid the journey of another, whether that’s with the right words to say, the perfect gem of knowledge, or the empathy to reach out and help. That’s why Elevit created Every Beginning - a global program supporting the first 1000 days of a baby's life. Every Beginning aims to empower parents to turn their empathy into action, channeling their universal experiences, soothing anxieties and learning from one another so that every baby has the best start to life.

Mamamia spoke to six women about their experiences giving birth in seven different countries, where expectations around pregnancy, birth and postpartum care were distinctly unique.

From Indonesia to the Netherlands, home births to scheduled c-sections, these journeys show the broad spectrum of realities for new mothers. But they also point to the adaptability and resilience of these women, who worked within their own context to provide the very best beginning for their baby.

Kelley is an American living in Laos and travelled to Bangkok for her first baby and Ubud in Indonesia for her second birth.

‘I live in Laos so like many other expat mothers, I decided to go to Thailand to give birth,’ Kelley explains. ‘Bangkok private hospitals have a whole industry set up for

those who are able to come from neighbouring countries with weaker health systems to deliver their babies.’ Kelley decided to find a doula who specialised in foreigners birthing in Bangkok, as well as a ‘baby and mama’ group that met in the local café. ‘In a foreign country, having a group like this was so brilliant both during the pregnancy and right after the birth. When I got home to Laos I went on to start a group there straight away!’

For her second baby two years later, Kelley and her husband chose Bumi Sehat, an award-winning birth clinic run by midwives in Ubud, Bali. ‘We found a small house to rent near the clinic and off we went! I chose Bali in part because I knew I wanted to have a supported vaginal birth attended by midwives and that’s what I got.’