Girls Trip is the kind of movie that will make you scream and then call your best friend.

Have you ever taken an extra close look at your best girlfriends and found them hilarious, compelling and maybe even just a tiny bit horrifying?

Well, watching the female led ensemble comedy Girls Trip will give you all those feelings and more. It’s the kind of movie where, if you’re not shrieking with laughter you’re covering your eyes with your hands in embarrassment. Or sometimes just shaking your head in disappointment.

The voice over heavy opening sequence introduces the audience to the “Flossy Posse”, a group of best friends from college who are thicker than thieves and love each other harder than Bert loves Ernie.

Ryan Pierce (Regina Hall), is a wildly successful self-help author married to a dashing retired NFL player with her own talk show and product line in the works. Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith) is juggling her career as a doctor with her new responsibilities as a single mum.

Sasha (Queen Latifah), is a serious journalist turned gossip blogger whose website is about to shut down, and Dina (Tiffany Haddish) is well….lets just say she assaults somebody and gets fired from her job in the opening moments of the film and then shakes it off with a laugh and proceeds to party hard for the rest of the movie.

The women have all lost touch a bit over the years (a sad fact of life that befalls even the closest of friends) but have all come together for a girls trip to New Orleans where Ryan is the keynote speaker at the Essence Festival.

From the outset, it seems like just another ‘wild weekend’ style comedy, a format popularized by The Hangover and most recently emulated in Rough Night starring Scarlett Johansson, but there’s a lot more to this movie than just slotting female stars into traditionally male roles.

First off, the chemistry between this cast of leading ladies is off the charts good. Perhaps it’s because some of them have been tight for years before they even stepped onto a film set together (Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah have been best buds for more than 30 years) or the fact they spent a whole lot of down time together in Louisiana while filming, just bonding and taking in the occasional swamp tour.

Whatever the case, the friendship between these ladies emanates off the screen. They capture perfectly that intense relationship that exists within every close-knit group of girlfriends. After all, no one can make you feel more loved, or hurt you more to your core, like the women in your life who know you better than you know yourself.

And despite the fact much of their weekend takes place in a haze of drunken antics and sexual escapades, there is still a whole lot of room for character development.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Lisa goes through the most dramatic metamorphosis of all, going from a woman who is practically crumbling in the wake of her divorce and doesn’t see a place in the world for herself that’s not right beside her children to regaining her confidence, sexuality and sense of self.