Four hours after Karmah died, her mum found out via a Facebook post.

The biological family of a teenage girl who suicided in foster care is demanding answers from authorities after learning of her death on Facebook.

Karmah Jayne Hall, 14, took her own life in September at her foster parents’ property north-west of Sydney.

The family said authorities failed to keep Karmah safe and had kept them in the dark about her death ever since.

They were also alarmed that her foster father had been investigated over abuse allegations made by another foster child in his care.

Karmah was removed from her birth family’s care at 11 months of age because her father was violent towards her mother, Donna Rathborne.

“They came and literally tore her out of my arms, which to this day I won’t ever forget that feeling,” Ms Rathborne said.

Karmah Hall. Image via Facebook.

Ms Rathborne had access visits with her daughter over the years, but Karmah remained with the same foster family until she ended her life in a shed at their rural property in Kenthurst.

Karmah went missing on September 2 but her body was not discovered until three days later.

Ms Rathborne said her family learned about the death on Facebook.

“My daughter Kate rang me and said, ‘Mum, I’ve just seen on Facebook – Rest In Peace, Karmah,” Ms Rathborne said.

“I inboxed the young boy and he said, ‘I’m in Cairns and my mother just told me that Karmah committed suicide’.

“I said, ‘No that’s not right. It’s just not right’.”

Ms Rathborne said she rang the foster agency, Wesley Dalmar and Family and Community Services, but they would not confirm the death.

Her daughter, Kate, then rang Karmah’s school principal, who confirmed the news.

“It was devastating. I mean I still find it hard to believe. No-one has officially told me,” Ms Rathborne said.

“She was found 11:00am Friday morning. I found out at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon.

“They already had counsellors at school for the kids, but not for me. And not her sisters and her brother.”

Ms Rathborne said her family had not been allowed to listen to a final phone message Karmah left for loved ones.

“We’re not just some other people. We’re her family,” Ms Rathborne said.

“I refuse to be some second-hand Rose. I’m her mother. I deserve some respect.”

Since the death, Ms Rathborne has learned of past complaints made about Karmah’s foster father.

When contacted by the ABC, he confirmed that in 2012 the New South Wales Ombudsman investigated allegations that he abused another 12-year-old girl in his care.