This confused Stepford wife wants YOU to have more sex. For feminism.

By ROSIE WATERLAND

A ‘Christian Lifestyle Blogger’ in the US has decided to define what ‘Female Empowerment’ means in a cheeky way, by writing an ironic list that describes examples that are the complete opposite of female empowerment.

JOKE! I wish. The list is serious. She just has the concept of female empowerment ARSE BACKWARDS. And she’s using the Spice Girls motto to spread her f*cked up message.

So… Something has to be done.

Jennifer Flanders blogs at “Loving Life at Home‘ and describes herself as a “faith-walking, husband-loving, home-schooling, hymn-singing, deep-thinking, book-writing, hand-crafting, life-savoring mother of twelve.”

And that’s totally fine, if that’s your bag. But remember that this is the same woman who made some light waves on the interwebs a few weeks ago for insisting that wives need to be constantly sexing up their husbands or the devil will intervene by forcing him to take his penis elsewhere.

So in the interests of full disclosure, Flanders should probably add ‘confused feminist’ to her list as well, especially since she has influence over a pretty large following. Because if this list is what she thinks constitutes Girl Power, she be very confused. Let’s break this down, using some choice quotes from Jennifer’s latest post ‘Girl Power: Don’t Waste It’.

Flanders opens by talking about why she decided to write the ultimate Girl Power list:

“In the past half-century, women have spent so much time focused on fighting for equality and closing the perceived gender gap that much of the very real power unique to our sex has been lost: relinquished, squandered, forgotten, or ignored.”

Um… Perceived gender gap? Uh oh… Here’s the list itself:

1. “An empowered woman INSPIRES those around her.”

That sounds fair. But hold up…

“A hurricane makes a great show of brute force, but look at the destruction, devastation, and despair that follow in its wake. Gentle spring rains may never make headline news, but they pack a potency we’d do well to emulate — the power to refresh and rejuvenate, to nurture and nourish, to bring life and growth and beauty.”

So, basically, don’t be a bitch or speak your mind. That’s not what ladies do.

2. “An empowered woman INVIGORATES the opposite sex.”