There's a reason it seems like literally every woman has the middle name 'Marie'.

Hi.

My name is Clare, and it goes without saying that my middle name is Marie.

My parents had precisely zero creativity when it came to naming me and, yes, I resent them for it.

I’ve always had a sneaking suspicion that my middle name was particularly common, but I only gained a sense of exactly how default it is when I was chatting to a friend in the office.

Her name is Keryn, and creatively, her middle name is Maree.

We laughed and laughed, until it turned out to be another colleague’s middle name. And another’s.

EVERYONE’S MIDDLE NAME IS MARIE AND IT’S A CONSPIRACY THEY DON’T WANT US TO TALK ABOUT.

That was until Buzzfeed took the phenomenon out of the dark.

'If Your Middle Name Is Marie, This Post Will Speak Deeply To You,' wrote Krista Torres, and yes, it really did speak deeply to me - and THOUSANDS OF OTHERS WITHIN MERE HOURS.

Because, of course, everyone's middle name is Marie, we just hadn't... acknowledged it yet.