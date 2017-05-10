Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. 11-year-old girl killed in horrific accident on UK theme park ride, eerily similar to Dreamworld ride.

An 11-year-old girl on a school trip to a UK theme park has died after she suffered fatal injuries on the family-owned Drayton Manor’s Splash Canyon ride.

According to The Mirror, emergency services rushed to the scene around 2:25pm local time after reports a child was in the water of the fast-paced rapids ride.

The girl, who lived in Leicester in central England, was on a school trip when she was injured. She was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.

The girl – who has not been identified but is believed to have been a student at Jameah Girls’ Academy, an Islamic day school for girls in Years 3-11 – died from her injuries in hospital.

“Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at hospital the girl passed away,” an ambulance service spokesman said.

Drayton Manor said it had closed the Splash Canyon ride after the accident.

Witnesses reported hearing “crying” coming from the steps that lead to the ride’s entrance.

“The first I knew something was wrong when I saw staff running over to the ride and turn people away,” Graham Johnstone told The Mirror.

“All you could hear was crying coming from the steps leading to the ride entrance. It was awful. Somebody said a little child had drowned but you just don’t know.”

A woman also revealed she had just finished riding Splash Canyon when she heard about the accident.

“We were literally the last people off the ride before it happened,” mum Jenny Mason said.

“We were just collecting a photo and a lady came up and said a girl had fallen into the water. We thought it was all in hand and heard emergency services arrive.”

Others said the sound of sirens and arriving ambulances “scared” their children, and chose to leave the park when the commotion began.

While the details of the accident are yet to be revealed, images of the ride show it is eerily similar to the Dreamworld Thunder River Rapids ride, which killed four people in a tragic incident on October 25 last year.