"No Zoom drinks or WhatsApp groups." At 32, I've never been in a 'girl gang'.

Confession: I don’t have a WhatsApp friend group.

I also never had Zoom drinks with the girls during isolation. And since restaurants reopened, I haven’t been invited to a single group dinner.

I’ve never been great socialising in groups – I gravitate strongly towards one-on-one, meaningful relationships. And these last few months it has really hit home how this friendship isn’t celebrated nearly as much in society as the classic ‘girl gang’.

Lately, like most, I’ve spent a lot more time scrolling on my phone, and after a while it made me seriously question my real-life social skills. I started comparing my own friendships to those oh-so-close groups of women I kept seeing online. They seemed so happy, so connected, so cool.

I found myself pining for a group of girlfriends to gossip and giggle with.

I even started listing my friends (ok, it’s a shortlist) and wondering whether they had groups I could join, or whether I could lump them together to form my own gang.

But then I stopped and realised I didn’t need to.

Maybe I’m different from everyone else, but I don’t think I want to be part of a gang.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m an extrovert. Put me in a room full of people and I’m energised. I’ve just never found one particular set of women I fit into.

Maybe it’s my personality; I wear my heart on my sleeve, which also means I’m not great at faking interest or enjoyment in something if I don’t genuinely feel it. Plus, I’m terrible at small talk – I never seem to know the latest Netflix show/fashion trend/celebrity relationship/political movement I should be all over.