Monday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest news from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Five-year old girl fighting for life after stabbing.

A five-year-old girl is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Ballarat.

Police said the girl was stabbed outside an apartment building in Mitchell Park just before 3:00pm yesterday afternoon.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old Mitchell Park man, who is in custody.

The apartments are a low-cost residential facility on the site of a former Gold Sovereign Motor Inn.

The little girl was taken from the Learmonth Road complex in a critical condition to the Ballarat Base Hospital.

Ballarat Police Senior Sergeant Neil Robinson said the man and the girl were not related.

“There’s no know relation between the victim and the person we’re talking to,” he said.

He said the girl was stabbed with a “sharp-bladed instrument”.

Police say the interview with the man could take some time ‘because of exceptional circumstances’.

A neighbor told The Age she knew of the little girl “I felt sick and shaken,” she said.

“If it’s the girl I think, I’ve seen her and her mum ride past our house and back again.

“It doesn’t make you feel very safe.”

Her husband said many residents in the area “hadn’t wanted Centacare to open the apartments.”

“It was meant to be for short-term, low income people, but i don’t think that’s who’s in there,” he said.

Police urge any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

2. Man arrested after baby boy burnt.

A Sydney man has been arrested after a baby boy suffered severe burns and was rushed to hospital yesterday.

Fairfax Media reports that the 23-year old man has been charged with inflicting injuries on the baby boy after an incident at a house in Penrith.

Ambulance paramedics called police to the home about 3.50pm where they were treating the 10-month-old.

Police say the boy had suffered significant burns to his head, neck, chest and back, and was also suffering significant head and facial injuries.

The baby remains in a critical condition.

The man will appear in court today after being refused bail.

3. Brussels in lockdown for second day over imminent attack fears.

Belgium to decide on extending Brussels emergency lockdown https://t.co/WRHeZA1MMn pic.twitter.com/6v5zCihwO0 — AJE News (@AJENews) November 22, 2015

The Belgian capital remains locked down for a second day after authorities review whether or not to extend a security alert imposed over fears jihadists planned similar attacks to those in Paris that left 130 people dead on November 13.