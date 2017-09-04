Introducing the new neutral you'll be seeing everywhere this summer.

Move over leopard print, there’s a new neutral in town.

After spending way too much time scrolling through Instagram the other night, I noticed a little trend.

Gingham is bloody everywhere. That nifty little black and white check print is set to take over our wardrobes this summer and honestly I’m pretty excited about it.

???? You guyssssssss! Look how spectacularly Qew from @electriclovers has styled the Peak Front Maxi in Gingham! ???????? She is 100% #stylegoals don’t you think? We couldn’t love this pic any harder than we already do ???? A post shared by ????White Haven Emporium by PQ ???? (@whitehavenemporium) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

The great thing about gingham is that you can wear it with pretty much everything – pink accessories, logo tees, floral patterns, even leopard print.

It’s a classic print and you can pretty much do whatever you like with it. So if you tend to stick to a classic colour palette and love basics, gingham will slip in seamlessly with your existing wardrobe.

And if you love to clash prints and play around with different styles, gingham will offer you endless possibilities.

