London Bombings survivor: "I will not continue the hatred that's been shown to me, this ends here."

Survivor of the London bombings, Gill Hicks is urging Australians to remain united in the wake of the Martin Place siege in Sydney.

The South Australian of the Year lost both her legs in the 2005 London bombings and has since become an advocate for peace. Speaking on 891 ABC Adelaide this morning, Dr Hicks said she was “incredibly proud” of the#illridewithyou campaign which began on Twitter yesterday to show support for Muslims in Australia.

“When society says ‘no, terrorism isn’t going to win here’, then that is an incredible message that we’ve told the world last night, we’ve told each other as a nation and indeed I hope that those who have an extremist persuasion and belief have also heard it very loudly,” Dr Hicks said.

She said while Australians cannot control random acts of violence, they should focus on what they can control and how it reacts to these events.

“It’s nine years since my event where I’ve lost both my legs so I could never escape the permanent injuries and the life-changing effect that has had on me, and absolutely I’m angry,” she said.

“I’m angry every day of all the things that have been lost in my life that I can do”.

“However, it is using that anger as a positive fuel to make a difference. I was very clear from the beginning that this cycle of violence has to end with me. I will not be looking for retribution, I will not continue the hatred that’s been shown to me, this ends here.”

Australians must talk about causes of extremism: Hicks

She said while some may criticise the extensive coverage of the siege, now was the time Australia needed to look more closely at the root causes of extremism.

“It’s time to be looking at the root causes. Why does this happen? What is happening to our young people? Who is being influenced by the messaging around extremism? And let’s get to the root causes,” she said.

“And I think opening up and shining a light on this problem and indeed creating and starting a conversation is vital to ensure that we’re all aware, that we’re all on the same page and that we are all again saying we will not bow down and be in fear of terrorism.”

