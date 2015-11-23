Gigi Hadid's most dramatic hair transformation yet wasn't actually real.

"That's why her hair is so big - it's full of secrets." Image: Getty.

UPDATE

Our suspicions about Gigi Hadid’s ‘short’ hair reveal have been confirmed: turns out it was just a one night (hair) stand.

Hadid’s hairstylist Bryce Scarlett confirmed to Into The Gloss that the did-she-didn’t-she-but-it-looks-too-good-to-be-a-wig style was in fact a wig – and explained just how he achieved such magic.

“Gigi knew about the dress before we had even talked about the hair, and because of the high neckline of the dress, she wanted the style to be off of her face and slick.. .but she had done so many styles like that, so she was like, ‘What if we do a wig?’,” he said.

"So it's a faux bob—a partial wig that we placed on the back of her head, and then we pulled her natural hair back behind it. [All of her natural hair] is there."

So there you have it - to quote wise old Damian from Mean Girls, "That's why her hair's so big, it's full of secrets!"

Well played Gigi, you almost had us convinced.

Previously we wrote...

The American Music Awards happened overnight and while the focus should have been on the music, as usual we've been a little (okay, very) distracted by the red carpet.

Amid all the killer arrivals, there's one person in particular we can't take our eyes off: Gigi Hadid. More specifically, Gigi Hadid's hair.

Yep, it's goodbye to the model's usual Victoria's Secret beach waves and hello to a slicker, edgier and shorter style.