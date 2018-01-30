Gigi and Bella Hadid just put that photo of you and your sister to shame.

Do you love your sister? How much?

Enough to let her share your Netflix account without paying a cent? Lend her that expensive new top you spent months saving for even though you haven’t even worn it yet?

Either way, it’s clearly not as much as Bella and Gigi Hadid.

The famous model sisters have just been unveiled as the joint March cover girls for British Vogue and let’s just say, their spread puts your sister selfie to shame.

The issue features a double cover with either Gigi or Bella on the front.