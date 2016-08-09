Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones is providing all the Olympics coverage you need.

Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones is killing it with her coverage of the Olympic games.

Even if you’re not a fan of the games (and yes, I am personally offended by your lack of “oi”), you will be a fan of her side-splitting comedy.

Seriously.

Well it was real y'all see y'all tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/0D9FHhpz1H — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 7, 2016

Jones has been tweeting up a storm since the games began with an endless stream of bang-on comments.

Water polo? How they get the horses in the water?! I kid I kid! Olympic humor!! Lmao having so much fun!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 6, 2016

The star has even assembled an Olympic bat cave of multi-screens to limit the amount of events she could miss.

Damn I need five tvs I can't catch every event! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 6, 2016

The tweets are gaining huge international followings as she shows a side of the games that viewers relate to on every level.