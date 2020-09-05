"There was only so much that I could be pushed." Why I ghosted my toxic friend.

It’s about 12am and my phone lights up. I close my eyes. My phone lights up again at 12:01am. I open my eyes again to check and see who has messaged me on a work night. I’m thinking that something has happened, something more sinister than what I am about to read. I am flooded with more messages, essays and then shorter messages, one after the other.

I am shocked to read at this hour that this ‘friend’ is calling me names and asking “are you up”, as they are clearly wanting to talk.

I don’t reply, as each time they want to talk, it always happens to be when I'm sleeping or have just finished work and all I want to do is go home to my beloved couch and relax.

I ghosted that ‘friend.’ I was driven to extreme social lengths to please them, and there was only so much that I could be pushed.

The bombardment of their messages made me feel like I could not escape them. It started off as banter, in messages and in person, and then grew to be too overwhelming.

I cannot be someone’s punching bag and stare at my phone all day replying to messages. I am past that stage in my life, and I do not need constant validation from someone - nor can I be dishing out constant validation.

This person would always call me a name as a joke, but it ended up being their way of putting me down and trying to control me. It all became too much. I remember sitting around with some friends one night, and this person kept messaging me, relentlessly. I spoke about it to the friend I was with, and that they told me to block them.