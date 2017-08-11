There's a man live-Tweeting his haunted house right now.

Currently, there is a man in New York living everyone’s worst nightmare.

Author and illustrator Adam Ellis lives in an apartment with his two cats and the ghost of a dead child who only has half a head. That sucks.

As the story has unfolded over the last week, Ellis decided there was only one thing he could do: Live tweet it.

He began with, “So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he’s trying to kill me,” and everyone responded with the standard, “Ugh that’s the worst,” “We’ve all been there,” “Stay strong, dude,” etc. etc.

Ellis’ tweet attracted 43, 000 times which suggested to him there might be some mild interest in the story.

“He started appearing in dreams, but I think he’s crossed over into the real world now,” he continued.

“The first time I saw him, I was experiencing sleep paralysis and saw a child sitting in the green rocking chair at the foot of my bed,” he wrote, which prompted almost all of Twitter to ask who the hell owns a rocking chair?? And if you do then soz but you semi deserve to have a small kid haunt you.

“He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it,” Ellis said. Here’s the picture.

Cool.

Here’s the rest of Ellis’ story:

“For a while he just stared at me, but then he got out of the chair and started shambling toward the bed.