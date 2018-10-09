The creepy detail in this photo from the 1940s that has people believing in time travel.

It’s Tuesday, the last instalment of the ABC‘s gripping Keli Lane documentary is on tonight and, oh, by the way, time travel is real.
Seriously.
It's a fairly big... deal.
You see, last week, a man named Stuart Humphryes, who has a particular interest in British history, tweeted a colourised photo of British war workers on a Cornish beach in September, 1943.
British war workers escape to the seaside - this Cornish beach was photographed in September 1943. (It would be lovely if one of you were able to identify which beach!) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BpLyuwSb8z
— BabelColour ???? (@StuartHumphryes) September 30, 2018
The photo itself is fairly unremarkable apart from a few key points:
- No one seems to be able to decide on the... weather, with some people in swimwear and others in a full-winter get up.
- People are... talking to each other, a strange historical phenomenon we don't see often in modern times.
- There's a time traveller chillin' in the centre.
But actually.
Please observe a man I have decided to name Paul doing something rather odd for 1943.
Is he... is he checking his phone?
Sir. It's too... early for that.
Top Comments
The beach is in Newquay,Cornwall.The 'Island' is in the background.I think the beach is called Towan Beach.I grew up there 50+ years ago.
Since the fourth Doctor Who is also on the beach, he must be communicating with him.