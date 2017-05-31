The chilling picture that convinced this tour group a ghost was among them.

A recent photo of a tour group in front of an abandoned mental asylum in Liverpool has captured something very, very creepy.

Phillip Barron, 45, who runs tours of Newsham Park Hospital, is convinced there is a ghost standing among the visitors.

Listen: Psychic investigator Deb Malone speaks to Mia Freedman about how to tell when there is a ‘spirit’ around you. Post continues after audio.

A self-described ghost hunter, Barren has guided over 20 tours, which always start with a group photo in front of the facility. During his most recent tour, he took the photo and didn’t think about it until the following day when it was posted on Facebook.

It was then he counted 30 faces in the image – despite only 29 people being in the group.

While the woman in the centre appears to simply have a shadow cast over her, Barron is certain she wasn't part of the tour.

None of the other members of the group remembered her either.